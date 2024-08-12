Woman killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma, Aug 12 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman was killed after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) allegedly planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Monday.

The blast occurred on Sunday afternoon when the victim, a resident of Dabbamarka village under Kistaram police station limits, took cattle to a nearby forest for grazing, an official said.

The police were alerted about the incident on Monday, and a team was sent to the spot, he said.

As per preliminary information, the victim, Kawasi Sukki, accidentally stepped on a pressure IED connection, triggering the explosion, he said.

Naxalites often plant IEDs along roads and dirt tracks in forests to target security personnel during patrolling in interior pockets of the Bastar region. Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past, police said.

Six persons have lost their lives in IED explosions at separate places in neighbouring Bijapur district in the last three-and-a-half months, they said. PTI COR TKP ARU