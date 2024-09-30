Woman killed in landslip in TN

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Sep 30 (PT) A 42-year-old woman has been killed in a landslip triggered by rain here, Fire and Rescue services officials said on Monday.

The victim was identified as R Jayalakshmi. The incident happened late on Sunday near Coonoor in the district.

According to officials, Jayalakshmi was caught in the landslip when she opened the door of her house after noticing rain water entering it. Suddenly there was a landslip, burying her underneath a mound of mud, they said.

She was killed on the spot and her body was retrieved after a two-hour struggle, officials added.

Her husband and two children were sleeping in a nearby room when the incident happened, and they escaped unhurt.