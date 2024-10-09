Woman killed in leopard attack in Pune district

Pune, Oct 9 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack in Junnar tehsil of Pune district on Wednesday morning, forest officials said.

Sujata Dere was attacked by a leopard in a soybean field near her house at Mauje Pimpri Pendhar.

Her husband raised alarm and tried to rescue her but the leopard dragged the woman into the field.

The injured woman succumbed to her injuries, said a forest official.

A search has been launched for the leopard with the help of drone cameras and cages have been set up in the area. PTI SPK KRK