Woman killed in lightning strike in Sikkim

Gangtok, Sep 30 (PTI) A 42-year-old woman was killed due to a lightning strike in Sikkim's Mangan district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Upper Shagyong on Monday night as the area witnessed heavy rain and thunderstorms, a senior officer said.

The deceased was identified as Sangey Choden Lepcha, and her husband was injured in the incident, he said.

Local panchayat member Sonam Tshering Lepcha said the lightning struck their thatched house around midnight, and the woman died there.

The injured person was initially taken to Mangan District Hospital and later referred to STNM Hospital, Gangtok, for better treatment, the officer said. PTI CORR BDC