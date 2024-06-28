Woman killed in road accident in north Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman died after an auto she was travelling was hit by an unknown vehicle in north Delhi, police said on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Manju Devi, they said.

"An information about an accident was received at Wazirabad police station. A team was sent to the location near Outer Ring Road," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that the auto and its driver, Mukesh, were found at the spot and informed the police that the woman was rushed to a hospital in another vehicle.

"Initial investigation suggested that the auto was stationary on the road when an unknown vehicle hit it from the back. Subsequently, information was received from a private hospital about a woman's body," the officer said.

A case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI BM HIG HIG