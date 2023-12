Gadchiroli, Dec 15 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman died after she was attacked by a tiger in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Friday, a forest official said.

The woman was a resident of Govindpur, he said.

"The woman was killed after a tiger attacked her in Kunghada village in Navegaon forest range of Gadchiroli. She had gone to the forest area with some other women to collect grass in the morning when the incident occurred," the official said.