Woman killed in tiger attack in Gondia; big cat tranquilised and captured

Gondia: A 50-year-old woman was killed in a tiger attack on Sunday in Maharashtra's Gondia district, a forest department official said.

Anusaya Dhanu Kolhe (50), resident of Shivramtola in Gothangaon forest range, which is part of Arjuni Morgaon tehsil, was collecting mahua flowers when the incident took place at around 7am, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Milind Pawar said.

"The sub adult tigress dragged the body for some 100 metres and sat beside it for a long time. We managed to shoo away the big cat. It was later tranquilised. It will be sent to Wildlife Research and Training Center in Gorewada of Nagpur," he said.

The process of identifying the tigress is underway as there is no routine movement of wildlife in this area, which is close to Gadchiroli, he added.

The kin of the deceased will get compensation as per government norms, Pawar informed.