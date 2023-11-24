Woman killed in tiger attack in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 24 (PTI) A 48-year-old woman was killed in a tiger attack in a village in Hediyala Range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Friday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Rathnamma, they said.

“One woman has been killed by a tiger in Balluru Hundi village of Nanjangud taluk in Hediyala Range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, today at around 3 pm, as per the preliminary report received from assistant conservator of forests” Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Kumar Pushkar told PTI.

Forest department staff and officers including Conservator of Forest Mysuru and Conservator of Forest Bandipur visited the spot, the officials said. PTI AMP RS ROH