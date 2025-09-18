Woman killed in tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Chandrapur, Sep 18 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was killed by a tiger near a forest at Chimur in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Thursday, officials said.

The victim, Vidya Kailash Masram, had gone to her farm for work when the big cat attacked her, they said.

Soon after learning about the incident, villagers rushed to the spot and informed the forest and police authorities.

The forest department officials took the victim's body to the Chimur Sub-District Hospital for a post-mortem and her family was given a cash of Rs 50,000 and a cheque of Rs 10 lakh as compensation.

Following the incident, local residents and farmers demanded the forest department to take necessary steps to prevent attacks by wild animals, and sought a job for her kin.

Meanwhile, the forest officials on Wednesday evening trapped a tigress, who had fatally attacked a woman in Somnath area of Mul tehsil on September 8.

The forest officials of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) caged the sub-adult tigress.

The female tiger, T-226, was captured at 7 pm on Wednesday, a senior official said.

She had killed Annapurna Bila, a resident of Baba Amte Project Colony. The tigress reportedly dragged her some distance away. But on hearing the victim's screams, her husband Tulshiram tried to free her from the animal's clutches. As nearby residents gathered, the feline released the woman and fled into the forest, the officials said.

In view of the threat to human life, the forest authorities issued an order for her capture. Accordingly, the tigress was tranquilised and captured by a team of forest officials. She was then taken to the transit treatment centre (TTC), they said. PTI COR NP