Woman killed in tiger attack in MP's Kanha reserve

Balaghat (MP), Aug 7 (PTI) A 56-year-old woman was killed after a tiger attacked her at a forest in the Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening when Kalawati Dhurve along with her daughter and a neighbour went to the forest, Baihar police station in-charge Ramkumar Raghuvanshi said.

The feline killed the woman and ate some of her body parts. Her daughter and neighbour managed to run away and informed the other family members about the incident, he said.

After getting information, a joint team of KTR authorities and police launched a search. The mutilated body parts of the woman were found on Tuesday, the official said.

Locals have been advised not to venture into the forest areas, he added. PTI COR ADU GK