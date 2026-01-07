Woman killed in tiger attack in Pench; forest officials capture big cat

Nagpur: A 46-year-old woman was killed in a tiger attack in Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Maharashtra and the animal was subsequently captured, forest officials said on Wednesday.

Tiger `TUI-08' attacked Sangita Gopichand Wagare (46) at Pipariya village on Tuesday, causing her death, a PTR release said.

The big cat was involved in multiple incidents of livestock depredation in the past. It was also responsible for a fatal human attack on October 28, 2025, at Jhinjeriya village, resulting in the death of Imala Kashinath Invate, and another fatal incident on December 5, 2025, at Moudi, in which Ashok Ukey lost his life, the release said.

A special operation for its capture was launched and the tiger was safely captured on Wednesday, it said.