Bijnor (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was killed after a tiger attacked her in the Kalagarh area near the Jim Corbett park here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when Tina was washing utensils in her house, they said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead, police said.

Forest department teams are trying to trace the tiger.