Woman killed in UP over suspicion of performing black magic to kill girl in Kolkata

Ballia (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) A woman was killed here in a clash between two groups after the parents of a girl accused her of performing black magic here to kill their daughter nearly 1,280 km away in Kolkata.

Four people, including her two sons, were injured in the clash on Saturday night in the Hadiya Kala village, police said.

The police identified the deceased as Raj Muni Devi (45), they said.

Bairia area's Police Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Usman said that one of the families suspected that Devi used black magic and sorcery to kill their daughter Rupa (15) in Kolkata on June 15.

Following this, a clash broke out between them and Devi along with four others was injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, Usman said.

Devi succumbed to her injuries, he said.

Based on Devi's son, Santosh's complaint, a case was registered against seven people. Three of the accused were arrested. Further investigation is underway, Usman added.