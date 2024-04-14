Woman killed, man injured in elephant attack in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

Raigarh, Apr 14 (PTI) A 56-year-old woman was killed and a man was injured in an elephant attack in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Sunday, an official said.

The incident took place at around 7:30 am near Jhingol village in Tamnar range when people were collecting 'mahua' fruits, Raigarh Division Forest Officer Stylo Mandavi said.

"A wild elephant arrived there and trampled Kalavati Rathiya to death. A man identified as Ramlal Rathiya (35) sustained injuries in the attack and has been hospitalised. The kin of the deceased were given instant relief of Rs 25,000, while full compensation will be released after completion of formalities," Mandavi said.

"A herd of five elephants is roaming in Tamnar area and local villagers have been alerted. Forest personnel are monitoring the movement of the herd," the official added.

Districts like Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Mahasamund, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Balod, Balrampur and Kanker routinely witness elephant attacks. As per the forest department, around 250 people have been killed in elephant attacks in the state in the last three years. PTI COR TKP BNM