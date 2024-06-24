Woman killed on busy street in Vasai: Accused's police remand extended till Jun 27

Palghar, Jun 24 (PTI) A court in Vasai in Palghar district on Monday extended till June 27 the police remand of Rohit Yadav, who allegedly bludgeoned to death his girlfriend Aarti Yadav in the presence of onlookers on a busy street, with videos of the crime provoking national outrage after they went viral.

On the morning of June 18, he had hit the woman repeatedly with a wrench in Chinchpada locality in Vasai, killing her, while several onlookers filmed the act though no one came forward to overpower him.

Seeking his further remand, police told court they needed to get more details about the crime and also that the accused's information regarding his name, kin and other issues had discrepancies.

Rohit Yadav has been remanded in police custody till June 27 after his first remand ended during the day, his lawyer Harish Goud told reporters.

The killing was spontaneous and not pre-planned as the victim had ended her 6-year relationship with the accused, which made him angry, Goud claimed.

The incident was an act of sudden provocation, he claimed, adding Yadav had no intention of killing the woman. PTI COR BNM