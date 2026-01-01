Woman killed on highway in Latur; kin protest, burn tyres

Latur, Jan 1 (PTI) A woman was killed after her scooter was hit by a speeding car in Latur, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Vasantrao Naik Chowk on Ratnapur-Nagpur national highway on Wednesday night, he added.

"Pratiksha Tarachand Rathod died on the spot. Her kin, to protest against the incident, brought her body in an ambulance onto the highway and staged a rasta roko. They burnt tyres and raised slogans against the authorities. They sought immediate arrest of the accused driver and urgent safety measures on the highway," he said.

Local residents claimed the stretch from Rajiv Gandhi Chowk to Garud Chowk on the highway had seen 100 deaths over a period of time due to high speed traffic and lack of speed-breakers.

Tension prevailed in the area for a few hours, before police and civic authorities managed to pacify the protesters and restore normalcy on the vital arterial stretch, the official said. PTI COR BNM