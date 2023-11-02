Woman killed, one injured as chunk of plaster falls from ceiling at Thane chawl

Thane, Nov 2 (PTI) A 33-year-old woman died and a senior citizen suffered injuries after a piece of plaster fell from the ceiling of their house at a chawl (row tenements) in Maharashtra’s Thane city, an official said on Thursday.

Subodh Thanekar, assistant municipal commissioner - Kalwa, said the incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Chandrika Kunju was grievously injured when the chunk of concrete fell from the ceiling. She was taken to a hospital where she died during treatment, said civic officials.

Four members of her family were in the house at the time of the accident, which also left a 65-year-old woman wounded. The senior citizen is being treated, said an official from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the TMC’s Disaster Management Cell, said the single-storey chawl is 23 years old and has 13 tenements. The chawl has several cracks and is in a dangerous condition, he said. PTI COR NR