Woman killed, one-year-old boy injured after bus hits motorcycle in Palghar

Palghar, Apr 15 (PTI) A woman was killed and her one-year-old son injured when a state transport bus hit the motorcycle they were travelling on in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident occurred in the Manor area around 11.30 am, an official said.

Sonal Lokhande, the sarpanch of Govale gram panchayat, was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her husband and son when a bus dashed the two-wheeler, he said.

Lokhande sustained severe injuries and died, and her son was undergoing treatment at a hospital, where his condition is said to be serious, the official said.

The local police have detained the bus driver of the bus for questioning and registered a case of accidental death, he said. PTI COR ARU