Woman killed over land dispute in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Oct 3 (PTI) A 54-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her brother-in-law over a land dispute in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police said on Friday.

Victim Sukmati Lohra was attacked while on her way to work in Kitahatu Tola of Latar village under Tonto police station limits on Wednesday evening.

"Her throat was slit and the body was later dumped in a nearby forest," officer-in-charge of Tonto police station Sukumar Hembram said.

Police swung into action after an FIR was registered based on the statement of Sukmati's husband Vishu Lohra.

Hembram said preliminary investigation suggested that the incident was the fallout of a dispute over a piece of land and denied any link with witchcraft.

The accused is absconding, while the case is being investigated from all possible angles, he said. PTI BS MNB