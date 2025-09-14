Woman killed, relative injured as motorcycle overturns on NH-19 in UP

Chandauli (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was mowed down while her relative was severely injured after their motorcycle overturned on the National Highway-19 here on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred in the Alinagar area around 10 am when Vivek Kumar (30) was taking his aunt, Mamta Yadav to Ramnagar for a medical appointment.

Kumar lost control of the motorcycle and it overturned after hitting a divider, police said.

According to police, an unidentified vehicle behind the motorcycle then ran over Yadav, killing her on the spot. Her relative was seriously injured in the accident and has been admitted to the district hospital.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Alinagar Anil Kumar Pandey said that the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Police are searching for the vehicle fled from the scene after the accident, he said. PTI COR CDN SMV OZ OZ