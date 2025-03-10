Woman killed, six injured as speeding car hits police vehicle in UP

Etah (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) A woman was killed and six others, including two policemen, were seriously injured when a speeding car hit a police vehicle here on Monday, officials said.

According to Circle Officer Yogendra Kumar, the accident occurred around 7 am when six people travelling in the car were en route from Kannauj to Loni in Ghaziabad.

It is suspected that the driver fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle, which then hit a police jeep in the Kotwali Dehat area here, police said.

Kumar said that Salma (45) died on the spot, while six others, including two policemen, were injured and rushed to the hospital.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.