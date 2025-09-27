Woman killed, six injured in road accident in Kerala's Malappuram

Malappuram (Kerala), Sep 27 (PTI) A woman died and six others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a tree near Wandoor here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred close to midnight as the family was about to reach their home, police said.

The driver is suspected to have fallen asleep, leading to the accident, it said.

"The woman died on the spot. Another person is in serious condition. Others suffered minor injuries," an officer of Wandoor police station said.

The family, including children, were returning from Mysuru, where they had gone in connection with the college admission of one of the children, the officer said. PTI HMP HMP KH