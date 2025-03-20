Woman killed, son injured after speeding truck hits buffalo cart in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) A woman was killed while her son was seriously injured after a buffalo cart they were travelling in collided with a speeding truck on the Karnal-Meerut highway in Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday, police said.

Vimla Devi (60) and her son Toni were going to their fields in the buffalo cart when the accident took place near Ghari Sakhavatpur village under the Budhana police station limits, they said, adding that the cattle were also killed in the collision.

"The truck driver fled the scene leaving the vehicle behind. Vimla Devi's body has been sent for autopsy while Toni is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital," station house officer (SHO) of Budhana police station, Anand Dev Mishra, said.