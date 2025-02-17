Woman killed, son injured in hit-and-run case near northeast Delhi's Dharampura

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman was killed and her son sustained serious injuries in a hit-and-run case near northeast Delhi's Dharampura on Monday afternoon, an official said.

The incident occurred around 12:44 pm when an unidentified vehicle struck their motorcycle on the main road near the flyover, he said.

According to the police, a PCR call reporting the accident was received at the Seelampur Police Station.

"Upon reaching the spot, officers found the injured mother and son, who were immediately rushed to JPC Hospital. However, the woman was declared brought dead, while her son is undergoing treatment," said the police officer.

The police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were travelling from ISBT Kashmere Gate on a motorcycle when an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle and fled from the spot.

"We have registered an FIR at Seelampur Police Station and further investigation has been launched. Multiple teams have been formed to search the offending vehicle. Teams are also checking CCTV footage from the area to identify the offending vehicle and to nab the accused," he added. PTI BM AS AS