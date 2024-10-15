Woman killed, three injured in lightning strike

Surguja, Oct 15 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was killed and three others, including her husband, were injured in a lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident occurred when the victim, Manita Toppo, her husband, and others were harvesting paddy in their field at Ulkiya village, said Patthalgaon Block Medical Officer James Minj.

The injured persons, including a 15-year-old boy, were rushed to the civil hospital at Patthalgaon in the neighbouring Jashpur district, he added.

The kin of the deceased will be provided compensation. PTI COR NSK