Woman killed, two children injured due to lightning strikes in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was killed and two children sustained burn injuries in separate lightning strike incidents in Deoria district on Tuesday, police said.

According to officials, the first incident took place in Mehra Purwa village under Deoria Sadar Kotwali limits. The victim, Vidyavati Devi, had gone out around 5 am to collect flowers for worship when she was struck by lightning during light rainfall.

She was first taken to Maharshi Devrah Baba Medical College, Deoria, but was later referred to BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, where doctors declared her brought dead, a local police official said.

The second incident occurred in Sherwa Babhnauli village under Khukhundu police station limits. Two children, seven-year-old Preeti and five-year-old Krishna, children of Jai Shankar Chauhan, were struck by lightning while playing in the rain, according to the police.

They were admitted to Maharshi Devrah Baba Medical College for treatment.

At the hospital the condition of both children was stated to be in stable condition, the police added.