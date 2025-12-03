Woman killed, two injured as truck hits bike in UP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was killed and two others injured when a speeding truck rammed their motorcycle in Rath area of Hamirpur district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Ram Deen (60), a resident of Bhadradera in Jalaun district, was travelling to Jamaundi Danda on a motorcycle along with his wife Ramrati (50) and daughter-in-law when the accident occurred, they said.

The speeding truck coming from a sand mine hit their motorcycle, officials said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that Ramrati died on the spot, while Ram Deen and his daughter-in-law sustained injuries.

After the accident, the truck driver fled the scene, the police said.

Jaria police station in-charge Dinesh Pandey said the injured were admitted to the Rath Community Health Centre for treatment.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the truck has been seized and efforts are on to trace the absconding driver," Pandey added.