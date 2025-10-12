Woman killed while attempting to save friend from electrocution in Kerala

Alappuzha (Kerala), Oct 12 (PTI) A 61-year-old woman died while trying to save her friend from electrocution at Haripad in this coastal district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sarala, a resident of Pallippad here.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am when Sarala and her friend Sreelatha were working at Manamuttukad paddy field, Pallippad.

According to the FIR, Sreelatha was electrocuted first after coming into contact with a severed stay wire of an electricity post at the bund of the paddy field. Seeing her friend in distress, Sarala rushed to help but was also electrocuted.

Police said locals who witnessed the incident switched off the power supply and rushed both women to the Haripad government hospital.

Sarala was declared dead at the hospital, while Sreelatha remains in critical condition.

Haripad police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

The body of the deceased will be handed over to her relatives after the postmortem, police said.

Residents in the area alleged that the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had delayed repairing the severed stay wire, leading to the tragic incident.