Woman killed while trying to mediate in domestic dispute in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Apr 17 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was on Thursday killed on being hit on the head with a stick while she was trying to mediate a domestic dispute between her brother-in-law and sister-in-law in a village here, police said.

Malwanti Devi's brother-in-law Sunil was involved in an argument with his wife in Nigai village under Kon police station area over selling 'mahua' (local forest produce) in the market. As the dispute escalated, Malwanti Devi tried to mediate.

During the scuffle, Sunil allegedly hit her with a stick, causing a serious head injury, Circle Officer Harsh Pandey said.

Malwanti Devi, wife of Ramgovind, was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead, Pandey added.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, a case has been registered against Sunil under relevant sections of the BNS, police said.

Efforts are underway to arrest the accused, they said. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS