Woman killed with sharp weapon in Jharkhand's Gumla

Gumla, May 20 (PTI) A 62-year-old woman was allegedly killed in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened at Duko village in Ghagra police station area, they said.

Some persons, who are yet to be identified, entered the woman's house and killed her with a sharp weapon, they added.

"We are investigating the murder from all angles. No arrests have been made yet," SDPO Suresh Prasad Yadav said.

Her husband told the police that when he returned home around 11 am, he found the door was bolted from outside.

"When I opened the door, I saw there was a lot of blood in the house and my wife was lying on the ground," he was quoted as saying by the police.

About five-six years back, some villagers had branded her a "witch", he alleged.

"We had also lodged a police complaint in this regard. A panchayat was also held on the issue in the village," he informed the police.

The SDPO said that it was too early to say if the murder was related to witchcraft.

"The actual reason behind the murder could be ascertained only after the investigation gets completed," he said.