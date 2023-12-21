Woman kills 15-month-old son by throwing him into reservoir

Ramanagara (K’taka), Dec 21 (PTI) A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her 15-month-old son by throwing him into Kanva reservoir in this district, police said on Thursday. Bhagyamma (21), who has been charged with murder, had separated from her husband and was living with her mother at Banagahalli in Channapatna Taluk.

Advertisment

"On Tuesday evening, she left home saying that she has to go to wash her clothes. She returned screaming that her son Devaraj had drowned", a police official said.

On learning about it, police reached the spot and started an investigation. During interrogation, the woman confessed that she threw the baby into the reservoir.

"Motive behind the murder is not known immediately but an illicit relation is suspected", the official said. PTI GMS RS RS