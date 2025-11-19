Woman kills 20-day-old son by throwing him into river, arrested

Gondia, Nov 19 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her infant son by throwing him into the Wainganga River in Gondia district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The accused initially tried to mislead the police by claiming that someone had stolen her baby on November 17, an official said.

The accused prima facie committed the crime because she wanted to work, but her husband insisted on having a child. She felt that she had to stay at home due to the baby, police said.

The body of the infant was fished out of the river, police said. PTI COR NSK