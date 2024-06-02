Woman kills 4 children due to family dispute; attempts suicide

Jaipur, Jun 2 (PTI) A woman allegedly killed her four children by throwing them in a water tank and attempted suicide by jumping after them in Barmer district on Sunday, police said.

According to the initial probe, the woman was upset over a family dispute, police said, adding that the incident took place in Dhane ka Tala village in the Sadar area of the district.

"Four children died after a woman threw them into a water tank. The woman was saved and undergoing treatment. She will be questioned to know the reason behind the step," Barmer Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena said.

The children were in the five to 11 years age group.

The woman's husband works as a labourer. PTI AG RHL