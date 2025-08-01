Woman kills 6-month-old son over financial issues after both test positive for HIV

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) A 43-year-old woman allegedly killed her six-month-old son by smothering him with a pillow over financial constraints since both of them had tested positive for HIV, a police official said on Friday.

The incident came to light on Thursday evening, when the accused woman, who was working at a garment unit at Govandi, had a scuffle with her colleague and had pulled out a knife to attack the latter, he said.

"A police team rushed there after being alerted about the scuffle. While being questioned, the woman told police she had killed her six-month-old son as she was unable to raise him due to her poor financial condition. The woman said she and her son had tested HIV positive," the official said.

"She confessed to smothering him with a pillow in a cradle at her residence. A police team that went to her house found the child lying motionless in the cradle. The infant was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The woman has been booked for murder," he said. PTI DC BNM