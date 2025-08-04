Woman kills constable husband in front of minor son, then hangs self in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Aug 4 (PTI) A woman allegedly killed her police constable husband in the presence of their 7-year-old son in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Monday and then committed suicide, an official said.

The incident took place in the quarters allotted to the couple at Danilimda police line, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravi Mohan Saini said.

A preliminary probe has revealed the presence of a long standing marital discord between Mukesh Parmar, attached to the A Division traffic police station, and his wife Sangita, he said.

"It resulted in an altercation between the couple in the morning when their son was present in the house. Parmar died on the spot after being hit on the head with a wooden stick by Sangita. She then hanged herself and left behind a suicide note, which revealed the altercation was due to marital and financial issues," the DCP said.

