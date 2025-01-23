Woman kills daughters, dies by suicide in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 23 (PTI) A woman in Khammam district of Telangana allegedly committed suicide, also hanging her two children (daughters) before taking the extreme step, upset over her husband's involvement in offences like chain-snatching, police said on Thursday.

Police dismissed reports that the woman ended her life as she felt insulted over police summoning her husband for questioning.

The woman's husband was a habitual offender and she had warned him earlier to mend his ways, they said.

The man was an accused in cases like chain-snatching and he was arrested.

The woman, who had a love marriage, had even snapped ties with her parents, they said.

The woman killed her daughters before hanging herself. Besides a case on her alleged suicide, a case of murder was booked against her, but it would be closed as she died, police added. PTI SJR SJR KH