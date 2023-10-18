Woman kills four-year-old daughter

Phulbani, Oct 18 (PTI) A woman in Odisha's Kandhamal district allegedly killed her four-year-old daughter and buried the body in a nearby forest, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Padmini Dandia of Gutingia village of Kandhamal district. She was arrested on Tuesday, the officer said.

According to police, Padmini had married Rakesh Dandia, a labourer about four years ago. Her husband had abandoned her and family due to some personal dispute soon after the marriage.

Frustrated owing to poverty, the accused strangled her daughter on October 15 and buried the body in nearby Bradimunda forest, said Badhulika Biswal, Inspector in charge of Sarangarh police station.

Acting on the FIR lodged by the grandfather of the deceased baby, the Sarangarh police recovered the body from the forest and sent it for autopsy, Biswal said.

"We have started the scientific investigation and arrested the mother, who also has confessed to her crime. Detailed investigation into the incident is on," the inspector said. PTI COR BBM BBM RG