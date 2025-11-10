Woman kills husband in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, flees after stuffing his body in trolley bag

Jashpur, Nov 10 (PTI) A woman is on the run after allegedly killing her 43-year-old husband and stuffing his body into a trolley bag in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident, which took place in Bhinjpur village under Duldula police station limits, came to light on Sunday after the accused called her daughter and confessed to the killing, Jashpur Senior Superintendent of Police Shashi Mohan Singh said.

"The accused told her daughter, who stays in Korba, that she had killed her husband Santosh Bhagat, covered his body with a blanket, and stuffed it into a trolley bag. The woman’s daughter along with her husband rushed to Bhinjpur the next day and informed Vinod Minj (45), elder brother of the deceased and case complainant," the CSP said.

The accused is absconding and efforts are on to arrest her, the official said.

As per the complaint, the deceased has three children, all of whom are married and live outside the village.

Santosh’s wife was working in Mumbai and had returned to the village a few months ago, Singh added. PTI COR TKP BNM