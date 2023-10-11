Keonjhar: Woman kills husband, spends 3 days with body

Keonjhar: A woman allegedly killed her husband in Odisha's Keonjhar district over a family dispute and spent three days with the corpse in her house, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The alleged killing took place on Sunday night at Kodipasa village under Keonjhar town police station but came to the fore on Wednesday after the police reached their village after getting information from locals.

Keonjhar town police station inspector in-charge Sunil Kar said Sunita Juanga was arrested and the body was seized.

For the last three days the tribal woman along with her four children stayed with the corpse in the house, Kar said.

Advertisment

Sunita has confessed that she beat her husband Tura to death using an iron object, he said.

According to the police official, Tura had drinking habit and often used to beat up his wife and verbally abuse her. On Sunday he was more abusive than other days and Sunita unable to bear it, allegedly beat up her husband with a 'sabala' (a strong iron bar used for digging).

A murder case has been registered and further investigation is on, Kar said.