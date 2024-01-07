Woman kills husband with hammer in Noida

Noida, Jan 7 (PTI) A woman, accused of bludgeoning her husband to death, was arrested near Noida on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Roza Jalalpur village under the Bisrakh police station area, they said.

Accused Parvati is in her early 20s while her husband, who worked as a mason, was in his late 20s, officials said.

"On Sunday, a relative of the couple alerted the local police about the incident after which the accused was taken into custody," a police spokesperson said.

"The couple had a heated argument and a fight over their personal issues after which the accused hit her husband with a hammer on his head. He was taken to a local hospital but did not survive," the spokesperson said.

The police said they have recovered the hammer and an FIR has been lodged at the local Bisrakh police station.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police added. PTI KIS CK