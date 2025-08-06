Woman kills husband with help from paramour in Telangana's Karimnagar, held

Karimnagar (Telangana), Aug 6 (PTI) A woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her paramour and an associate by pouring herbicide into his ear at Kisan Nagar in Karimnagar town, police said on Wednesday.

The incident, which took place on July 29, came to light during a police investigation into a missing person complaint, they said. All three have been arrested.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner Goush Alam said that the woman (38) had an extramarital affair with Karre Rajaiah (50), and the victim, identified as Sampath, was reportedly addicted to alcohol.

"The woman conspired with Rajaiah and a third accomplice, Keesari Srinivas (35), to eliminate her husband," the Commissioner said.

As per the plan, the trio took Sampath to the outskirts of the town under the pretext of a gathering. After intoxicating him with liquor, they poured herbicide into his ear while he was in an unconscious state, leading to his death, police said.

To divert suspicion, the woman initially lodged a complaint claiming that her husband had gone missing. However, discrepancies in her statements during interrogation led the police to dig deeper.

Following further investigation, the police arrested all three accused. They have been remanded to judicial custody and further inquiry is underway, police said.

Ghoush Alam stated that the murder was premeditated and driven by illicit motives.