Woman kills husband with lover’s help, two held in Jharkhand’s Chatra

Chatra, Dec 1 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly abducting and murdering her husband with the help of her lover and others in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, officials said on Monday.

The body of the deceased, Sanju Bharti (35), was recovered from Sanghri Valley forest on Sunday evening.

He was a resident of Hiring village within Hunterganj police station limits.

Chatra SDPO Sandeep Suman said, "We recovered the body of the victim on Sunday evening. Victim’s brother Sanjay Bharti had lodged an FIR on November 22 against two persons — the deceased’s wife Rita Kumari (30) and her lover Arvind Bharti — alleging that they had first abducted him and then killed him." "We have arrested Rita Kumari, and another accused, Rishu Kumar (28). The woman’s lover, Arvind Bharti, is still absconding," the SDPO added.

During interrogation, the woman confessed to the crime and revealed the details of the other individuals involved.

Based on her statement, police arrested Rishu Kumar, who then helped them locate the body. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination at Sadar Hospital, Hazaribag.

Raids are being conducted at various locations to nab Arvind Bharti. PTI COR RPS RPS MNB