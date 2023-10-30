Woman kills husband with partner’s help in UP’s Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) A woman here allegedly killed her husband by slitting his throat with the help of a man she was having an extramarital affair with, police said on Monday.

The body of 40-year-old Bablu Paswan was found in a well in Sikariya Khurd village here on Sunday morning, they said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Bablu’s wife Pushpa was having an affair with Sonu Paswan (24), who lives in the same village, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

As Bablu was becoming a hindrance in their relationship, Sonu and Pushpa decided to kill him. After getting Bablu heavily intoxicated, the duo on Friday night took him to the village pond, slit his throat with a sickle and threw his body in the well, the SP said.

Sonu and Pushpa were arrested near Chongra village on Monday. The murder weapon was also recovered on their disclosure, SP Anand said.