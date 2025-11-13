Woman kills infant son, commits suicide in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) A woman allegedly killed her infant son by throwing him in a burning stove and committed suicide by hanging herself in a village here, police said on Thursday.

According to SHO Kamlesh Pal, the woman, identified as Rajpati (28), wife of Patiraj, had returned to her parental home from her in-laws' place in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

After dinner, when other family members were asleep, she allegedly threw her 10-months old son into the burning stove and then hanged herself from a wooden beam using a saree, police said.

Family members told police that Rajpati had been mentally disturbed as her husband lived away for work. She also has an elder son who was sleeping at his maternal uncle's house at the time of the incident.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning when the family members woke up and found both of them dead.

Police reached the spot after being informed and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

SHO Pal said a probe is underway to ascertain the reasons behind the incident. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG