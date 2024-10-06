Woman kills infant son in UP's Bijnor, held

Bijnor(UP), Oct 6 (PTI) A woman killed her two-month-old son by throwing him in a pond here, following which she was arrested, police said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Chandani, they said.

The infant's body was found in the bushes near Idgah in Sahaspur, within the Seohara police station area, ASP Dharm Singh Marchal said.

During the investigation, the police found that the two-month-old boy was the son of Chandani and Salim, Marchal said.

"Chandani confessed to the crime during questioning, stating that she had thrown her son into the pond on Saturday night. She said that she tried to pull the baby out of the pond but he had already died. Chandani subsequently abandoned the body in the bushes and fled," Marchal added.

Based on Salim's complaint, an FIR was lodged against Chandani. Further investigation is underway, the officer said.