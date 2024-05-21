Woman kills live-in partner with brother's help in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 20 (PTI) Police on Monday registered a case against a woman for allegedly killing her live-in partner by striking him on the head and neck with a pan.

Advertisment

The woman allegedly carried out the murder in Tikri village with the help of her brother, police said.

Neetu alias Nisha (34), a resident of Ashok Vihar, Gurugram and Vicky (28) have been in a relationship for the past six years, police said.

The woman is married but separated from her husband. She is the mother to a 15-year-old, police said.

Advertisment

Police have been given a one-day custody of Neetu by a city court, they added. The woman's brother is absconding and police are trying to nab him.

According to police, Vicky was found lying dead in a house in Kachchi Colony late on Friday night.

His brother filed a complaint that Vicky was murdered by someone. An FIR was registered at Sadar police station under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) on Saturday, police said.

Advertisment

A police team led by Inspector Arjun Dev, SHO of Sadar police station, cracked the case and arrested Neetu from Ghata village on Sunday.

Police have also recovered Vicky's mobile phone from her possession.

The SHO said, "The accused, Neetu, revealed that on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, she and her brother reached Vicky's room. Her brother and Vicky consumed alcohol and later a brawl broke out between them. Meanwhile, Neetu attacked Vicky on his neck and head with a pan and Vicky died." "After committing the crime, she ran away with the mobile of the deceased to mislead the police, but we arrested her. We are questioning her and are conducting raids to nab her brother," Dev said. PTI COR SKY SKY