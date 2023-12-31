Woman kills mother over property dispute in Delhi, arrested

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) A 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her mother over a property dispute in outer Delhi's Ranhola area, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Promila, works as a teacher and was living with her father, who had separated from her mother Beermati (65), they said.

According to police, Beermati's daughter-in-law Asha found her body, which bore multiple stab wounds on the neck and limbs, near the disputed plot on Saturday morning. Later, Beermati's family informed police.

"A case of murder was registered and an investigation was launched. During inquiry, the investigation team came to know that Beermati's 70-year-old husband, an ex-serviceman and a self-styled godman, was embroiled in a property dispute with her and was living separately with their daughter," an official said.

During investigation, police checked footage of CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene and noticed Promila was in the area on the fateful day, police said.

"A team was formed and Promila was arrested from the Bahadurgarh area near her house. She works as a guest teacher in Government Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSS) in Ashok Nagar, Delhi. She killed her mother over the property dispute," a senior officer said.

Further investigation is underway, the officer said. PTI BM DIV DIV