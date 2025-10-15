Woman kills one-year-old daughter in UP's Mahoba, arrested

Banda (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her one-year-old child by hanging her from a ceiling fan in Sadar Kotwali area of Mahoba district on Wednesday, police said.

The accused, identified as Khushboo, was living at her maternal home following a marital discord and was allegedly suffering from depression, they said.

"Police received information that a woman had allegedly killed her one-year-old child by hanging her from a ceiling fan in the room in Subhash Nagar," Circle Officer (Sadar) Arun Kumar Singh said.

Police teams reached the scene, took the child's body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. The accused is being questioned, the officer said.

According to the police, Khushboo was married but had been living at her maternal home in Subhash Nagar for several months due to marital discord.