Woman kills self, 2 of her children with poison in UP village

Banda (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman killed herself and two of her three children with poison in Chitrakoot district, police on Saturday said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh said the incident took place in Itwa Dudaila village on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Jyoti Yadav, and Bulbul and Chandrama, aged one and three.

Her five-year-old son Deepchandra is under treatment and is critical, Singh said.

The four were rushed to Majhgawan Hospital where Bulbul died around 7 pm Saturday.

Jyoti and Chandrama were referred to a hospital in Satna, where they also died around an hour later.

Police are awaiting the husband's statement to determine the exact cause behind the suicide.

According to neighbours, the woman's husband, Babbu Yadav, a tempo driver, had scolded Jyoti after she asked for money. PTI COR CDN VN VN