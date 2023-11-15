Woman kills self after argument with husband in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by drinking insecticide after an argument with her husband in the Bhuta area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Bareilly Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said Nanhi Devi of Mirzapur village drank insecticide after an altercation with her husband.

The woman was beating her children and her husband had rebuked her for it, the police said.

She succumbed in a local hospital and her body has been sent for post-mortem. The matter is being investigated, they added. PTI COR CDN SZM